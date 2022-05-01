ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

WATCH: Dolphins' phone call with new WR Erik Ezukanma

By Mike Masala
 5 days ago
After using their first selection of the 2022 NFL draft on Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall, the Miami Dolphins drafted Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma in the fourth round.

Ezukanma will get an opportunity to work with another former Red Raider, as Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker also spent his collegiate career at Texas Tech.

General manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel got an opportunity to tell Ezukanma that they were selecting him with pick No. 125, and the team has released the video through their social media platforms. It’s always great to hear this moment from the team’s side, and the excitement through the phone on the player’s side.

