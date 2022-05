It’s been a pretty special couple of days for 9-year-old Derek Rodriguez. The young Yankees fan became a viral sensation Tuesday night when an act of kindness from a Toronto Blue Jays fan was caught on camera. During that night’s game in Toronto, Jays fan Mike Lanzillotta caught a home run hit by New York outfielder Aaron Judge. Lanzillotta immediately turned around and gave the baseball to Rodriguez, who was sitting in the row behind him wearing a Judge T-shirt. Rodriguez burst into tears and hugged Lanzillotta.

