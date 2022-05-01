ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Next James Bond is going to take some time, says producer Barbara Broccoli

By SOURAV D
 5 days ago
Since Daniel Craig had announced back in the 2019s that Barbara Broccoli’s “No Time to Die” would be his fifth and final film as James Bond, rumours are smoking over the horizon on who might take his place, as producer Barbara Broccoli said over the weekend that a next “James Bond”...

