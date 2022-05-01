The Next James Bond is going to take some time, says producer Barbara Broccoli

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli offered an update on how the recasting process is going. In a conversation with Variety, the executive explained that "it's going to take some time." Since the moment that No Time To Die bowed, the question of who would wear that tuxedo next has dominated the discussion of the character. As has been widely publicized, Daniel Craig has stepped away from the role after his swan song in the most recent franchise entry. The movie didn't really leave a lot of wiggle room for a return, so the fans have taken to social media to debate their picks for the next 007. In the producer's case, she and the studio have not made their mind up yet. That makes a lot of sense as such a huge announcement would not just be seismic for the franchise, but for franchise filmmaking as a whole. Check out what she had to say about the recasting process down below.

