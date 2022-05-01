ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham 1-2 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's side go back above Tottenham into fourth after a vital win at West Ham, with both central defenders Gabriel and Rob Holding on target either side of a Jarrod Bowen strike for Hammers

By Sami Mokbel
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

At this stage of the season, performances count for very little. It’s just as well for Arsenal.

They stuttered, nervously, through much of this game at the London Stadium. But they won - with four games left to play absolutely nothing else matters for the Champions League chasing Gunners.

But what Mikel Arteta’s team lacked in fluidity and invention they made up for in fortitude and guts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26SKEA_0fPlakaU00
Gabriel scored the winner as Arsenal beat West Ham 2-1 to return to fourth place in the Premier League table
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mDEi2_0fPlakaU00
The Brazilian defender's header in the 54th minute was sufficient for Arsenal to go back above Tottenham in the table
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQ4Sj_0fPlakaU00
Rob Holding celebrates after scoring his first Premier League goal to put Arsenal in front in the Premier League clash

MATCH FACTS, PLAYER RATINGS AND LEAGUE TABLE

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski 6; Coufal 7, Zouma 6.5, Cresswell 6.5, Fredericks 5.5; Noble 6.5 (Soucek 77), Rice 7.5; Benrahma 6 (Yarmolenko 81), Lanzini 6 (Antonio 71), Fornals 6.5; Bowen 7.

Subs: Areola, Vlasic, Diop, Masuaku, Kral, Alese.

Booked: Cresswell, Bowen

Manager: David Moyes 6.5

Arsenal (4-3-2-1): Ramsdale 6; Tomiyasu 6.5 (Cedric 77), Gabriel 7.5, Holding 7.5, Tavares 6.5; Elneny 7.5, Xhaka 6.5; Saka 7 (Smith Rowe 87), Odegaard 7 (Lokonga 90), Martinelli 7; Nketiah 6.5.

Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Pepe, Kirk, Oulad M’hand, Swanson.

Booked: Saka, Nketiah

Manager: Mikel Arteta 7

Referee: Mike Dean 6.5

Season at a glance

What is it they say about winning when not playing well?

The pressure is on at the Emirates; they could so easily have cracked here against West Ham - but they didn’t.

That will mean the world to Arteta as he prepares his team for three weeks that will make-or-break their season.

They hold their own destiny in their own hands, that’s all you can ask for. Yet, when the euphoria from this vital victory dampens, Arteta will be under no illusions that his team risk heartbreak if they continue to perform like this.

Arsenal looked a team crippled with fear at various junctures against the Hammers, understandable, perhaps, given what is at stake.

Perhaps, news of Tottenham’s 3-1 victory over Leicester, that saw them drop to fifth, earlier in the day had them rattled.

Whatever it was, Arteta - increasingly agitated in his technical area - would have expected more from his players.

But they got the job done; albeit by tumbling over the line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aiTkD_0fPlakaU00
Holding put Arsenal in the lead in the 38th minute following a rather uneventful start to the game in east London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z3IWH_0fPlakaU00
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be delighted with the result as his side took another step towards a top-four finish
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A9rhV_0fPlakaU00
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale celebrates after Holding's goal put the Gunners in the ascendancy against West Ham

West Ham have far bigger fish to fry, of course. Their Europa League semi-final second leg at Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night is all anyone can really think about at the London Stadium right now.

Credit to David Moyes, who bravely selected a strong team, minus Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio, against the Gunners despite his side’s date with destiny fast approaching.

Playing with the sort of freedom that was deserting Arsenal, the Hammers had the better of the opening exchanges.

Manuel Lanzini saw his goal bound effort from Vladimir Coufal’s cross blocked by Rob Holding in the 30th minute before Declan Rice made Aaron Ramsdale work to stop his drive from the edge of the box giving West Ham the lead.

The tentativeness in Arsenal’s play was logical with so much to lose heading into the final days of the season.

Champions League football is so close - even closer after this win - to miss out now would be soul destroying.

So, then, you can imagine the eruption of emotion when Holding towered above Lanzini to glance Bukayo Saka’s corner beyond Lukasz Fabianski to give Arsenal a lead they simply didn’t deserve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6wDE_0fPlakaU00
After Holding had given Arsenal the lead West Ham quickly equalised as Jarrod Bowen managed to find the net

The tepidness of Arsenal’s display prior to Holding’s first Premier League goal for the club - at least for a few moments - was forgotten.

A plume of yellow smoke bellowed out of the away end; the Arsenal fans just as relieved as Arteta was on the touchline.

But make no mistake, they were fortunate to be ahead. So when Bowen equalised on the stroke of half-time Arteta could have had no gripes.

Rice’s floated pass out to Coufal on the right wing was played toperfection, as was the Czech defender’s into Bowen.

The England hopeful’s finish past Ramsdale was lethal, accurately placing his left-footed shot beyond the Arsenal keeper.

Surely it’s now only a matter of time before Gareth Southgate gives Bowen the nod.

Arteta couldn’t get his players back into the confines of the away dressing room quick enough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45RcxY_0fPlakaU00
Bowen's goal saw West Ham pull level against Arsenal but the Gunners responded in the second half to win the game
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bjmgp_0fPlakaU00
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah clashed with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in the closing stages of the game

His team were ragged - certainly not befitting a side contesting a place in the top-four.

The Arsenal manager’s half-time address - at least for the opening minutes of the second period - appeared to have little impact in settling his side’s clear anxiety.

Ramsdale’s rush of blood to head in the 52nd minute could so easily have garnered grave consequences, as the keeper raced out to meet Bowen for an unnecessary 50-50.

Bowen was eventually booked for diving, despite reaching the ball ahead of Ramsdale, who frantically waved his arms around as he insisted no contact was made.

Nevertheless, Ramsdale was a lucky boy. A very lucky boy.

Indeed, it was the kind of stress Arteta could have done without; his team’s display was causing the Spaniard more than enough concern.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J5nK9_0fPlakaU00
West Ham manager David Moyes was left frustrated but his team still have Europa League commitments to focus on

Eventually, though, Arsenal composed themselves to keep their Champions League dream on track.

The crucial moment arrived in the 55th minute, Gabriel nodding home Gabriel Martinelli’s cross at the back post after another Saka corner created havoc in the home defence.

By the end Arsenal could have extended their victory, Eddie Nketiah twice going close to scoring.

Moyes, even with their trip to Germany looming, wasn’t satisfied with just rolling over - the Scot throwing on Antonio and Soucek off the bench in search of an equaliser. This was a London derby after all.

But in the end, Arsenal wanted it more. They needed it more.

Recap as Sportsmail's Jeorge Bird provided live updates on the Premier League clash between West Ham and Arsenal.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Nervous, Jamie?! Carragher said that Real Madrid would have 'absolutely NO CHANCE' of winning the Champions League after last-16 fightback vs PSG - but ex-Red insists he is 'very confident' Liverpool will be victorious in final

Jamie Carragher has certainly made his bed when it comes to the Champions League final having previously written off Real Madrid after their victory against PSG back in March. The LaLiga champions have performed comebacks against PSG, Chelsea and now Manchester City in the knockout-stages, securing an unlikely place in the final on May 28 against Liverpool in Paris.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Dejected Manchester City players leave their hotel in Spain to return home after having a place in the Champions League final snatched out of their grasps following Real Madrid's astonishing second-leg comeback

Dejected Manchester City players have departed their hotel in Spain as they return home following their painful Champions League defeat to Real Madrid. A spot in the final against Premier League rivals Liverpool looked to have been wrapped up, before Madrid snatched it out of their hands with an incredible late comeback at the Santiago Bernabeu to claim a famous 6-5 aggregate victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Toni Kroos reveals he HELPED Carlo Ancelotti on the touchline over which Real Madrid substitutes to bring on against Manchester City... as the manager 'had doubts' about who he should bring on to inspire their comeback victory

Toni Kroos has revealed he had a part to play over who Real Madrid should bring off the bench to inspire their incredible comeback against Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final. The German midfielder was the first player to be hooked off by Carlo Ancelotti with 22 minutes of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Holding
Person
Manuel Lanzini
Person
Michail Antonio
Person
Jarrod Bowen
Person
David Moyes
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'turned down a Premier League offer' after being sacked by Manchester United... but is ready to return to management after just five months away from the dug-out

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly turned down a Premier League offer among a number of offers to return to management since being sacked by Manchester United, according to reports in Norway. The Norwegian was dismissed by United back in November and swiftly replaced by interim boss Ralf Rangnick following a 4-1...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Don't call me a striker! Mohamed Salah insists people do not understand his role in Liverpool's team as he hunts down an historic Quadruple AND a third Golden Boot

Mohamed Salah has revealed he does not think people understand his position at Liverpool and insisted that he is a winger, not a striker. The Egyptian is enjoying another stellar season at the Reds, having scored 30 goals in all competitions and 22 in the Premier League alone. That tally...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Fans ruthlessly mock Tottenham for finally winning a 'trophy'... but it's only for the Premier League Grounds Team of the Season! (And even Spurs supporters are laughing at themselves...)

Football fans have taken to the internet to mercilessly mock Tottenham over their announcement of winning a 'trophy' for having the best ground, with several of their own supporters joining in. Social media went wild after the official Spurs Twitter account posted that the club's grounds staff had won the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Tottenham#Hammers#The Champions League#Nketiah
Daily Mail

If Real Madrid beat Liverpool to win their 14th Champions League it 'will be their greatest victory EVER' after seeing off PSG, Chelsea and Man City, claims Steve McManaman

Steve McManaman has claimed a 14th Champions League success for Real Madrid could be the 'greatest victory ever' after they staged a remarkable fightback to book a final showdown with Liverpool. Trailing 5-3 on aggregate to Manchester City as the second leg of their semi-final entered the final minute of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City eyeing a move for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong as Pep Guardiola looks to add a midfielder to his squad for next season along with Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez

Manchester City have added a central midfielder to their transfer wishlist as they look to refresh parts of Pep Guardiola’s squad this summer. Sportsmail understands City, bruised following Wednesday’s dramatic Champions League exit at Real Madrid, are planning to start next season with at least three new faces.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
SPORTbible

West Ham Fans Attacked By Eintracht Frankfurt Ultras Ahead Of Europa League Semi-Final

West Ham supporters have been attacked by Eintracht Frankfurt ultras for the second night in a row ahead of their Europa League semi-final second leg in Germany. According to the Daily Mail, a small group of West Ham fans were attacked while watching the Champions League semi-final between Real Madrid and Manchester City on television in Waxy's Irish Pub in the centre of Frankfurt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe calls clear-the-air meeting to prevent a 'fallout' after Allan Saint-Maximin appeared to criticise his team-mates in an interview

Eddie Howe has called a clear-the-air squad meeting in an effort to avoid a 'fallout' between Allan Saint-Maximin and his Newcastle team-mates after the winger appeared to criticise them in an interview. The Frenchman told So Foot this week: 'The day I have a player capable of finishing actions, I...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Three consecutive quarter-final exits to Liverpool, Spurs and Lyon, thrillers in Monaco and Madrid, and heartbreak against Chelsea in the final in Porto... Man City's SIX YEARS of suffering under Pep Guardiola in the Champions League

It was heartbreak once again for Manchester City on Europe's biggest stage. They were just minutes away from booking themselves their spot in this year's Champions League final but came undone by a resilient Real Madrid side at the Bernabeu. It's a sixth straight campaign under Pep Guardiola where they've...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Declan Rice's West Ham departure may have been sealed after their Europa League exit... he's desperate to play in the Champions League and Hammers' failure to secure it could spell the end for his time at the club

Without wishing to pour a salt mine into a gaping wound, it’s time to talk about Declan Rice. It’s time to discuss whether his departure comes with this defeat. Whether his head is turned by those suitors this summer. Whether that’s the cost of West Ham’s failure to secure Champions League football by winning the Europa League.
SOCCER
BBC

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool will monitor Roberto Firmino, who is nursing a foot problem. Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz could return to the starting line-up after dropping to the bench against Villarreal in the Champions League. Tottenham remain without Sergio Reguilon because of a groin issue and boss Antonio Conte is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

352K+
Followers
35K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy