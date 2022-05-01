West Ham 1-2 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's side go back above Tottenham into fourth after a vital win at West Ham, with both central defenders Gabriel and Rob Holding on target either side of a Jarrod Bowen strike for Hammers

At this stage of the season, performances count for very little. It’s just as well for Arsenal.

They stuttered, nervously, through much of this game at the London Stadium. But they won - with four games left to play absolutely nothing else matters for the Champions League chasing Gunners.

But what Mikel Arteta’s team lacked in fluidity and invention they made up for in fortitude and guts.

Gabriel scored the winner as Arsenal beat West Ham 2-1 to return to fourth place in the Premier League table

The Brazilian defender's header in the 54th minute was sufficient for Arsenal to go back above Tottenham in the table

Rob Holding celebrates after scoring his first Premier League goal to put Arsenal in front in the Premier League clash

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski 6; Coufal 7, Zouma 6.5, Cresswell 6.5, Fredericks 5.5; Noble 6.5 (Soucek 77), Rice 7.5; Benrahma 6 (Yarmolenko 81), Lanzini 6 (Antonio 71), Fornals 6.5; Bowen 7.

Subs: Areola, Vlasic, Diop, Masuaku, Kral, Alese.

Booked: Cresswell, Bowen

Manager: David Moyes 6.5

Arsenal (4-3-2-1): Ramsdale 6; Tomiyasu 6.5 (Cedric 77), Gabriel 7.5, Holding 7.5, Tavares 6.5; Elneny 7.5, Xhaka 6.5; Saka 7 (Smith Rowe 87), Odegaard 7 (Lokonga 90), Martinelli 7; Nketiah 6.5.

Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Pepe, Kirk, Oulad M’hand, Swanson.

Booked: Saka, Nketiah

Manager: Mikel Arteta 7

Referee: Mike Dean 6.5

What is it they say about winning when not playing well?

The pressure is on at the Emirates; they could so easily have cracked here against West Ham - but they didn’t.

That will mean the world to Arteta as he prepares his team for three weeks that will make-or-break their season.

They hold their own destiny in their own hands, that’s all you can ask for. Yet, when the euphoria from this vital victory dampens, Arteta will be under no illusions that his team risk heartbreak if they continue to perform like this.

Arsenal looked a team crippled with fear at various junctures against the Hammers, understandable, perhaps, given what is at stake.

Perhaps, news of Tottenham’s 3-1 victory over Leicester, that saw them drop to fifth, earlier in the day had them rattled.

Whatever it was, Arteta - increasingly agitated in his technical area - would have expected more from his players.

But they got the job done; albeit by tumbling over the line.

Holding put Arsenal in the lead in the 38th minute following a rather uneventful start to the game in east London

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be delighted with the result as his side took another step towards a top-four finish

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale celebrates after Holding's goal put the Gunners in the ascendancy against West Ham

West Ham have far bigger fish to fry, of course. Their Europa League semi-final second leg at Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night is all anyone can really think about at the London Stadium right now.

Credit to David Moyes, who bravely selected a strong team, minus Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio, against the Gunners despite his side’s date with destiny fast approaching.

Playing with the sort of freedom that was deserting Arsenal, the Hammers had the better of the opening exchanges.

Manuel Lanzini saw his goal bound effort from Vladimir Coufal’s cross blocked by Rob Holding in the 30th minute before Declan Rice made Aaron Ramsdale work to stop his drive from the edge of the box giving West Ham the lead.

The tentativeness in Arsenal’s play was logical with so much to lose heading into the final days of the season.

Champions League football is so close - even closer after this win - to miss out now would be soul destroying.

So, then, you can imagine the eruption of emotion when Holding towered above Lanzini to glance Bukayo Saka’s corner beyond Lukasz Fabianski to give Arsenal a lead they simply didn’t deserve.

After Holding had given Arsenal the lead West Ham quickly equalised as Jarrod Bowen managed to find the net

The tepidness of Arsenal’s display prior to Holding’s first Premier League goal for the club - at least for a few moments - was forgotten.

A plume of yellow smoke bellowed out of the away end; the Arsenal fans just as relieved as Arteta was on the touchline.

But make no mistake, they were fortunate to be ahead. So when Bowen equalised on the stroke of half-time Arteta could have had no gripes.

Rice’s floated pass out to Coufal on the right wing was played toperfection, as was the Czech defender’s into Bowen.

The England hopeful’s finish past Ramsdale was lethal, accurately placing his left-footed shot beyond the Arsenal keeper.

Surely it’s now only a matter of time before Gareth Southgate gives Bowen the nod.

Arteta couldn’t get his players back into the confines of the away dressing room quick enough.

Bowen's goal saw West Ham pull level against Arsenal but the Gunners responded in the second half to win the game

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah clashed with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in the closing stages of the game

His team were ragged - certainly not befitting a side contesting a place in the top-four.

The Arsenal manager’s half-time address - at least for the opening minutes of the second period - appeared to have little impact in settling his side’s clear anxiety.

Ramsdale’s rush of blood to head in the 52nd minute could so easily have garnered grave consequences, as the keeper raced out to meet Bowen for an unnecessary 50-50.

Bowen was eventually booked for diving, despite reaching the ball ahead of Ramsdale, who frantically waved his arms around as he insisted no contact was made.

Nevertheless, Ramsdale was a lucky boy. A very lucky boy.

Indeed, it was the kind of stress Arteta could have done without; his team’s display was causing the Spaniard more than enough concern.

West Ham manager David Moyes was left frustrated but his team still have Europa League commitments to focus on

Eventually, though, Arsenal composed themselves to keep their Champions League dream on track.

The crucial moment arrived in the 55th minute, Gabriel nodding home Gabriel Martinelli’s cross at the back post after another Saka corner created havoc in the home defence.

By the end Arsenal could have extended their victory, Eddie Nketiah twice going close to scoring.

Moyes, even with their trip to Germany looming, wasn’t satisfied with just rolling over - the Scot throwing on Antonio and Soucek off the bench in search of an equaliser. This was a London derby after all.

But in the end, Arsenal wanted it more. They needed it more.

