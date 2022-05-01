ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunshine, 70s before rain and snow develop

By Kylie Bearse
DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s by Sunday afternoon.

There is a chance for storms to develop on Sunday afternoon, with light snow possible for the Front Range Foothills.

The I-25 Corridor and east is under a marginal threat for severe storms today, which means there is the potential for a few storms to have large hail and damaging winds. The threat is slightly elevated for southeastern Colorado.

Rain showers will continue to fill in overnight across the I-25 corridor, and it will continue until Monday morning. We’ll see that rain change over to snow in a few spots above 6,000 feet, including the Palmer Divide.

Showers move out Monday afternoon before sunshine returns.

Yes, it can still snow in May in Denver

Tuesday is back to the 70-degree mark with a mix of sun and clouds. Brisk winds will also stick around, but after the rain, the fire risk looks to be lower. Wednesday adds in the chance for another round of showers, as highs are back to the lower 60s.

