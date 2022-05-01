ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man stabbed in face on CTA Blue Line after altercation --- second CTA attack in nearly an hour

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A 39-year-old man was on a Blue Line train when he was stabbed in the face Saturday night. The stabbing occurred near the 1500 block...

Isaid it Nowwhat
5d ago

after dark an ARMED OFFICER need be present on every bus in CHICAGO. This is ridiculous dangers and deadly. Stabbings on the bus smh

SalesBoss ClosingBoss
5d ago

again i am not advocating violence but the gun laws should allow everyone to carry a gun especially if there is no security and the video cameras do not work. everybody be well and have a great sunday

