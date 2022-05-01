ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Avalos earns starting spot after performance against Union Laguna

By Garrett Kroeger
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lXOcy_0fPlYlSx00
Gabino Avalos started on the mound for the Tecolotes Dos Laredos as he tossed 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out four.

The Tecolotes Dos Laredos continued their hot streak as they claimed their fifth-straight win as they defeated the Algodoneros de Union Laguna 4-2 on Saturday. The win gave the Tecos a series victory.

Dos Laredos jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the third inning as outfielder Rudy Flores hit an RBI double to bring home Kennys Vargas. However, a few frames later, Union Laguna took a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth.

The Tecolotes weren’t down for long though as they scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as third baseman Josh Rodriguez hit a two-run RBI double to drive home Flores and Balbino Fuenmayor. Dos Laredos would add an insurance run in the eighth thanks to a sac fly by catcher Francisco Arica to secure the two-run victory.

The Tecos recorded 11 hits in the victory. Flores (2-3, RBI, R), Fuenmayor (2-4, R), Vargas (2-3, R) and Kevin Medrano (2-4) all recorded multiple hits in the win.

Reliever Nate Antone was credited with the win as he threw 1.1 innings, allowing a hit and striking out two. Gabino Avalos started on the mound for the Tecolotes as he tossed 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out four. Closer Donnie Hart got his second save of the year as he pitched the ninth inning, allowing just one hit.

The Tecolotes aim to get the sweep Sunday in Nuevo Laredo.

Avalos secures starting spot

Dos Laredos has already experienced some shake ups in its starting pitching rotation.

Former starter Brody Koerner left as he signed a deal with the Chicago White Sox while starter Bryan Bonnell is dealing with an injury. With that, it forced the Tecolotes to start Gabino Avalos on Saturday. And what they got from the lefthander was a solid performance.

“Avalos pitched outstandingly,” Tecolotes team manager Mark Weidemaier said.

Despite not having built up a starting-level pitch count, Avalos tossed 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out four in the Tecos’ 4-2 win Saturday. And with his outing, Avalos has firmly earned a place within the team’s starting pitching rotation.

“He is going to be our fifth guy right now,” Weidemaier said. “He just earned the job without a doubt. Hands down he earned it.”

Rodriguez continues to bat well

One of the early surprises of the season has been the play of Josh Rodriguez. The third baseman has been nothing short of “phenomenal,” as Weidemaier puts it. And Saturday was no expectation.

When the Tecolotes needed a big-time hit, Rodriguez delivered as he hit a two-run RBI double in the sixth inning to give the two-nation franchise a 3-2 lead after it relinquished its early lead in the top of the sixth.

“Josh Rodriguez has just been dynamic,” Weidemaier said. “He’s been solid. He gets big hits when we need them.”

With his latest performance, Rodriguez is slashing .429/.515/.750 through the first eight games with seven runs and six RBIs.

garrett.kroeger@lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Takeaways from Tecos’ sweep of Union Laguna

The Tecolotes Dos Laredos are arguably the hottest team in the Mexican League as they swept the Algodoneros de Union Laguna this past weekend thanks to a 5-4 win Sunday in Nuevo Laredo. With the victory, the Tecos have won six-straight games as they had to Tijuana this Tuesday through Thursday. Dos Laredos claimed the sweep over Union Laguna thanks to a big seventh inning. The Tecolotes led 2-0 early in the matchup as Cade Gotta hit a two-run home run in the third inning. However, the Algodoneros erased the deficit in the top of the seventh as...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Weidemaier out as Tecolotes Dos Laredos' manager

Despite a strong start to the 2022 campaign, the Tecolotes Dos Laredos have hit their first major road block of the season. The Tecolotes announced that manager Mark Weidemaier will be stepping down from his position. The two-nation organization announced Weidemaier has departed from the team due to personal reasons in a release it distributed Wednesday. Third base coach Juan Carlos Hernandez Barandica will serve as the team's interim manager. "Unfortunately, this project - considered long-term from the beginning - has been stopped due to Mr. Weidemaier's personal situation," the Tecolotes announced in a press release...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Martin playing with confidence heading into postseason

Martin is going to have to pull out all the stops this weekend. The Tigers are facing off with the No. 2 team in the state in Class 5A, according to txhighschoolbaseball.com, in Corpus Christi Ray which carries with it a 28-3 record coming into the three-game series which starts Friday. There's no way around it, this is a tough matchup, but one head coach TJ Tijerina isn't backing down from. "Even though we're getting Ray - and I'm good friends with Coach (Orlando) Ruiz from Ray, we know each other, he's from Eagle Pass actually, so...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Alexander’s Castellanos signs with Texas A&M-San Antonio

Alexander soccer player Emiliano Castellanos signed his national letter of intent to play soccer at the University of Texas A&M-San Antonio on Monday morning. Every athlete dreams of getting the chance to play at the next level, and for Castellanos it truly is a dream come true. "It's very special," he said. "I've had this dream since I was a freshman. I've worked countless days, waking up at 6 a.m., going to sleep at 10, practicing, games, back to back, every day working hard. "My father was the main support that helped me get to where I...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Mound, TX
Laredo, TX
Sports
Laredo Morning Times

High school baseball teams ready for playoffs

Laredo high school baseball programs now have their respective playoff matchups set for later this week. Alexander, Martin, Nixon, St. Augustine and United all made the postseason in their respective classifications. And each of them will open their first-round playoff matchups this week. Alexander won District 30-6A outright after it beat United last week. With the victory, it will now face San Antonio Taft in the first round. The Bulldogs will face the Raiders in a best-of-three series starting Friday in a 7 p.m. contest at Uni-Trade Stadium. The second game of the series will be at...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
2K+
Followers
971
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy