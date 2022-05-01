Avalos earns starting spot after performance against Union Laguna

Gabino Avalos started on the mound for the Tecolotes Dos Laredos as he tossed 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out four.

The Tecolotes Dos Laredos continued their hot streak as they claimed their fifth-straight win as they defeated the Algodoneros de Union Laguna 4-2 on Saturday. The win gave the Tecos a series victory.

Dos Laredos jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the third inning as outfielder Rudy Flores hit an RBI double to bring home Kennys Vargas. However, a few frames later, Union Laguna took a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth.

The Tecolotes weren’t down for long though as they scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as third baseman Josh Rodriguez hit a two-run RBI double to drive home Flores and Balbino Fuenmayor. Dos Laredos would add an insurance run in the eighth thanks to a sac fly by catcher Francisco Arica to secure the two-run victory.

The Tecos recorded 11 hits in the victory. Flores (2-3, RBI, R), Fuenmayor (2-4, R), Vargas (2-3, R) and Kevin Medrano (2-4) all recorded multiple hits in the win.

Reliever Nate Antone was credited with the win as he threw 1.1 innings, allowing a hit and striking out two. Gabino Avalos started on the mound for the Tecolotes as he tossed 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out four. Closer Donnie Hart got his second save of the year as he pitched the ninth inning, allowing just one hit.

The Tecolotes aim to get the sweep Sunday in Nuevo Laredo.

Avalos secures starting spot

Dos Laredos has already experienced some shake ups in its starting pitching rotation.

Former starter Brody Koerner left as he signed a deal with the Chicago White Sox while starter Bryan Bonnell is dealing with an injury. With that, it forced the Tecolotes to start Gabino Avalos on Saturday. And what they got from the lefthander was a solid performance.

“Avalos pitched outstandingly,” Tecolotes team manager Mark Weidemaier said.

Despite not having built up a starting-level pitch count, Avalos tossed 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out four in the Tecos’ 4-2 win Saturday. And with his outing, Avalos has firmly earned a place within the team’s starting pitching rotation.

“He is going to be our fifth guy right now,” Weidemaier said. “He just earned the job without a doubt. Hands down he earned it.”

Rodriguez continues to bat well

One of the early surprises of the season has been the play of Josh Rodriguez. The third baseman has been nothing short of “phenomenal,” as Weidemaier puts it. And Saturday was no expectation.

When the Tecolotes needed a big-time hit, Rodriguez delivered as he hit a two-run RBI double in the sixth inning to give the two-nation franchise a 3-2 lead after it relinquished its early lead in the top of the sixth.

“Josh Rodriguez has just been dynamic,” Weidemaier said. “He’s been solid. He gets big hits when we need them.”

With his latest performance, Rodriguez is slashing .429/.515/.750 through the first eight games with seven runs and six RBIs.

garrett.kroeger@lmtonline.com