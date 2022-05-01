Flood Warning issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 22:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 14:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dallas; Douglas FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Camden and Pulaski. In east central Missouri, Phelps. In south central Missouri, Texas. In southwest Missouri, Christian, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Laclede, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River warnings remain in effect for some areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 954 AM CDT, Ongoing flooding continues from recent heavy rainfall. While widespread rapid rises in river levels are not expected, many areas still have residual flooding with numerous road closures. - This replaces a flood warning for the same area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Rolla, Nixa, Ozark, Fort Leonard Wood, Republic, Lebanon and Branson. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
