TAVARES — Roger Squire handed off a small paddle from his seat behind the tiki bar at the helm of the boat. “If the motor breaks, you’re going to paddle,” he tells passenger Paola Marsal. “Fire extinguisher’s right there. Don’t use it because it costs too much to replace it.” The vessel, a 16-foot-by-16-foot octagon with a faux thatched roof overhead, set sail from downtown Tavares on a recent ...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO