ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Dreamloper gets the nod in Dahlia Stakes thriller

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vZOGX_0fPlY18u00

Dreamloper and Kieran Shoemark came out on top after a tight finish in the Betfair Exchange Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket.

Progressive last year, finishing her campaign with a fine third in the Sun Chariot, the Ed Walker-trained mare locked horns with Sir Michael Stoute’s Ville De Grace as the line approached in the Group Two, with Francis-Henri Graffard’s favourite Ebaiyra finishing fast also.

Shoemark’s mount was announced the 4-1 winner by a nose after a photo finish, with Ville De Grace second at 85-40 and Ebaiyra third, with the 15-8 market leader perhaps a shade unlucky having had to momentarily switch for a clear run.

Walker said: “I had such a bad day yesterday and I thought we were definitely beaten.

“I’ve always thought plenty of her, but she’s been quite difficult to train. Molly Stratton, who rides her every day, has done a brilliant job in calming her down, she’s getting more and more relaxed now.

“She’s always been explosive and it doesn’t take much to set her off but Molly understands her now, I Just let Molly look after her as she knows her inside out so full credit to her.

“In the Sun Chariot all she was doing was closing so I was confident she’d stay further, but she’d been so keen in the past. Kieran gets on really well with her.”

On future plans, Walker said: “We have to try to win a Group One now, the Nassau over an easy 10 furlongs at Goodwood is made for her. I’ve put her in the Queen Anne at (Royal) Ascot as a stiff mile will be fine, but the Nassau is her race.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Walk Of Stars puts Classic credentials on trial at Lingfield

Walk Of Stars bids to cement his Epsom claims in the SBK Derby Trial at Lingfield on Saturday. Following the surprise defeat of New London in the Chester Vase earlier in the week, Walk Of Stars appears to be trainer Charlie Appleby’s chief Derby contender. Impressive at Nottingham in...
SPORTS
newschain

O’Brien dominates Dante possibles with four-strong squad

A potentially fascinating Dante Stakes is in prospect at York on Thursday. Sponsored by Al Basti Equiworld, the 10-furlong contest remains the pre-eminent Derby trial and the majority of the 14 left in at the confirmation stage would make waves in the Epsom market with victory. Aidan O’Brien has won...
SPORTS
newschain

Solid Stone powers to Huxley Stakes victory

Solid Stone dominated the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing IRE-Incentive Scheme Huxley Stakes, giving Ryan Moore a seventh winner of the week at Chester. The rider has been in flying form on the Roodee, claiming each of the three Classic trials on Aidan O’Brien-trained runners, but it was long-time associate Sir Michael Stoute who provided him with his latest success.
SPORTS
newschain

Al Aasy handed Buckhounds assignment on return

Al Aasy will look to rediscover his form in the Listed Carey Group Buckhounds Stakes at Ascot on Saturday. The Shadwell-owned, William Haggas-trained son of Sea The Stars enjoyed a fantastic start to the season last year, winning both the John Porter and the Aston Park at Newbury before being beaten by just a neck in the Coronation Cup and the Princess of Wales’s Stakes.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Stoute
newschain

Rogue Millennium could put Clover in big-race spotlight

Tom Clover is excited to roll the dice with Rogue Millennium in the SBK Oaks Trial at Lingfield. Unraced for Marcus Tregoning and the late Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, the daughter of Dubawi changed hands for 35,000 guineas as part of the Shadwell dispersal in November. She gave her new...
SPORTS
newschain

Derby fancy Desert Crown on course for Dante reappearance

Ante-post plunge horse Desert Crown is all set to put his Cazoo Derby claims on the line in the Dante Stakes at York on Thursday. The Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt has only been seen on a racecourse once, when winning a Nottingham maiden in November that has a notable roll of honour – with a certain Mishriff taking it in 2019 and Space Blues the year before.
ANIMALS
newschain

Cleveland collects Chester Cup for O’Brien and Moore

Ryan Moore showed nerves of steel as he capped an exceptional week by giving Aidan O’Brien a first victory in the tote+ Chester Cup with Cleveland. The red-hot rider was partnering his eighth winner of the May Festival as he guided the lightly-raced four-year-old to a narrow success on what was the Camelot colt’s first try beyond 10 furlongs and just his fifth career start.
CLEVELAND, OH
newschain

Coronation Cup date pencilled in for Alpinista

Triple Group One winner Alpinista will head straight to the Coronation Cup without a prep run, according to trainer Sir Mark Prescott. The Kirsten Rausing-owned five-year-old mare improved with age and held all before her last season, winning all five starts, including the Group Two Lancashire Oaks at Haydock, before reeling off a trio of top-class victories in Germany – beating subsequent Arc hero Torquator Tasso in August.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dahlia#The Sun Chariot#Ville De Grace#Goodwood
newschain

Derby favourite Luxembourg meets with setback

Cazoo Derby favourite Luxembourg has met with a slight setback, putting his participation at Epsom into some doubt. Unbeaten at two, he made a pleasing reappearance just last weekend in the 2000 Guineas when third to Coroebus after stumbling shortly after coming out of the stalls. Aidan O’Brien, who won...
ANIMALS
newschain

Flaming Rib too hot for Chester rivals

Flaming Rib added to Hugo Palmer’s already “well-stocked” three-year-old sprinting team with a smooth display in the Boodles Secret Garden Conditions Stakes at Chester. Palmer can call on Ebro River and Hierarchy, who both showed top-class form at two, Wednesday’s easy winner Ever Given and now Flaming Rib – and at this stage all seem to be six-furlong horses.
ANIMALS
newschain

Measures to ensure Queen’s comfort taken for thanksgiving service

The Queen is expected to travel by car to the national service of thanksgiving celebrating the Platinum Jubilee and dispense with ceremonial elements like a coach to ensure her comfort. St Paul’s Cathedral will host the service on the second day of the extended Bank Holiday weekend marking the 70-year...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Scott Wright says Rangers want to win the Europa League after reaching final

Scott Wright wants Rangers to now go all the way in the Europa League after helping the Gers get through an epic semi-final tussle with RB Leipzig on Thursday. The 24-year-old Light Blues attacker set up midfielder Glen Kamara for the Gers’ second goal at Ibrox after skipper James Tavernier had shot the home side into the lead in the 18th minute to level the tie on aggregate.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy