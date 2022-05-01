ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk launches Vacant Property Online Auction program, selling vacant lots across city

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11n7Mw_0fPlXdMw00

NORFOLK, Va. - The City of Norfolk will hold an auction allowing neighbors, developers, builders and investors to purchase and redevelop vacant residential lots around the city.

The Vacant Property Online Auction program's application and qualification process is the same for all participants, from people interested in developing an empty lot in their neighborhoods to builders looking for their next project.

Property purchases will be awarded to the highest bidder who meets the city's housing priorities and goals to transform underutilized properties, increase economic inclusion, strengthen neighborhoods and communities with quality, affordable housing options.

“The vacant property auction program was developed in response to residents’ demands for a more transparent, process that gives all interested parties the same opportunity to bid for and purchase a city-owned residential lot,” said City Manager, Dr. Chip Filer. “The buyer benefits with a unique opportunity to invest in a limited resource, the neighborhood benefits from the potential for increased property values which attract residents and businesses, and The City of Norfolk benefits by the transformation of vacant lots to tax generating properties.”

Ten to 20 vacant properties suitable for single-family home development will be auctioned each quarter.

The auctions will be administered by GovDeals, a third-party online auction provider specializing in surplus government property liquidation. GovDeals receives a 5 percent commission on each property sold, which will be paid by the buyer.

Currently, applications are open for the Vacant Property Online Auction program's Spring 2022 auction. To learn more about the process, complete registration, submit applications or browse properties available for sale, click here.

This phase concludes at noon on Thursday, May 26. The auction will then go live for a 7-day bidding phase that runs from Friday, May 27 through Thursday, June 2.

For more details, visit the website , call (757) 664-2470 or email vacantownedcityproperty@norfolk.gov .

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Real Estate
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Norfolk, VA
Business
City
Norfolk, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Inside Nova

For sale: A private island on Smith Mountain Lake

Here's our weekly look at some of the top homes for sale in Northern Virginia and beyond, according to Realtor.com. This week: A private island with two homes on Smith Mountain Lake. Realtors: Share your open house events in our events calendar.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Property Values#Govdeals
Virginia Mercury

Amid scrutiny, Norfolk housing authority subsidiary says it will attempt to add a local project

Hampton Roads Ventures, the controversial subsidiary of Norfolk’s housing authority, will try to add a Norfolk project in the next application for tax credits used to finance projects in distressed areas.   The corporation came under fire from some City Council members after a Virginia Mercury series revealed it had won $360 million of New Markets […] The post Amid scrutiny, Norfolk housing authority subsidiary says it will attempt to add a local project appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Auctions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Hampton, Virginia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Fresh and local isn't a trend in Hampton, given its maritime tradition. It's a way of life for them. They owe their existence to their ties to the sea, as well as the local fishermen and farmers who deliver the freshest products straight from the docks and farms to your table. You'll never eat the same meal twice, with everything from artisan brewers to incredible family– and chef–owned restaurants to every fast food option imaginable.
HAMPTON, VA
Henrico Citizen

Vithoulkas to announce plan for Henrico car-tax bill relief Friday

Outraged by the increase in your recent first-half car tax bill? You’re not alone. Many Henricoans were shocked to receive much-higher-than-anticipated personal property bills (which are due June 5) in recent days, and they’ve flooded county officials with hundreds of calls, texts, emails and social media messages complaining about them. Some vehicle owners saw increases of 35% or more on the assessed value of their vehicles and increases of hundreds of dollars on the amount of tax they owe.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Employees at Vinton Dollar General participate in national walkout

VINTON, Va. – The Dollar General employees across the country participated in a walkout today to protest work conditions. At the store in Vinton, employees gathered outside while the store was forced to close during hours of the walkout. The employees are pushing for better pay and improved working...
VINTON, VA
Channelocity

LGBTQ-Celebration PrideFest is coming to Hampton Roads--are you ready?

The annual PrideFest is well underway and is scheduled to hit Hampton Roads on On Saturday, June 25, 2022. Due to overwhelming rising COVID-19 cases in 2020, and a stay-at-home order enacted by Governor Ralph Northam, the 32nd annual PrideFest was canceled. The celebration was also subsequently canceled for the following year, 2021, after recognizing growing concerns about the health and safety surrounding the pandemic.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy