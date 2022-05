CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. DIY home security systems certainly have their advantages over professional security system companies such as ADT and Vivint. Unlike traditional home security companies, you don't have to pay thousands of dollars upfront or over the course of a multiyear contract. Instead, for only a few hundred bucks, you can buy your own home security devices and install them yourself. If at any point you do decide that you want professional monitoring services, most of these DIY-friendly companies let you opt-in and cancel at any time without running into hidden charges.

