The 2022 NFL draft was just the latest step in the dawn of the Dave Ziegler-Josh McDaniels era in Las Vegas. The new tandem in charge of the Raiders' direction as a football team has wasted no time in putting their mark on the roster. The draft wasn't a big part of the remodel this offseason. They traded away their first two selections for Davante Adams and didn't pick until the third round.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO