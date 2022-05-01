ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Alonzo Addae receives NFL rookie mini camp invite

By Ryan Decker
WBOY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Former West Virginia safety, and Gold and Blue Nation intern, Alonzo Addae has received a rookie mini camp invite from the Arizona Cardinals, according to Endurance Management. Addae will report to the post-draft mini camp soon to compete for a chance to return to the...

www.wboy.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY

Jaysean Paige re-signs with Best Virginia for TBT

Jaysean Paige returns to TBT after a big season in the pros. One of West Virginia’s best scoring threats of the last decade is making his return to The Basketball Tournament in 2022. Best Virginia announced Tuesday that it signed Jaysean Paige to its squad for TBT 2022 as...
NBA
WBOY

Hussey gets back to his hard-hitting ways

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Huss Bus got back in the fast lane over the weekend. Entering the series at Kansas, freshman Grant Hussey was batting .227. After a trio of games in the Sunflower State, that number is now .243. Big 12 play has been a bit of a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
WBOY

Texas at WVU baseball: Probable starters, game times and more

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The Mountaineers are back at home for the weekend as they get set to host the Texas Longhorns. West Virginia’s bats were on fire in Kansas this weekend, smashing 10 homers as the Mountaineers won its third Big 12 series of the season over the Jayhawks. Next week, though, they have a big test when they welcome the biggest bats in the league to the Mon’ in the struggling — but still formidable — Texas Longhorns. Will West Virginia take the ‘Horns down, just like they’ve done throughout their time in the Big 12? Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio take you through WVU’s exciting three-game series against KU, then look ahead to what is sure to be a fireworks display at a packed house in Morgantown to start May. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Mazey on Manoah: “I knew he was that type of guy”

Manoah's domination of the big leagues is no surprise to his college skipper. When Randy Mazey got back from an evening of fishing on Tuesday, he did what few baseball coaches can: turn on a Major League Baseball game to watch his former ace pitch against the New York Yankees.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Football Focus#American Football#Wvu#Gold And Blue Nation#The Arizona Cardinals#Endurance Management#Mountaineers
WBOY

Jasir Cox makes it official with WVU football

2021 (Sr.) – North Dakota State. Named All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Second Team. Started 14 games at linebacker, helping the Bison win the 2021 NCAA FCS National Championship. Missed the NCAA second round playoff game due to illness. Finished the year as NDSU’s third-leading tackler with 58 tackles, three...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WBOY

Bianca St-Georges riding two-match scoring streak for NWSL club

WVU women's soccer alum recently scored game-winning goal in pro team's opener. West Virginia University women’s soccer alumna Bianca St-Georges is in her fourth season with the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League. The 24-year-old has been representing her home country of Canada on the...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy