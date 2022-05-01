POLICE: Victim says she “had it coming” after ex throws hammer at her for alleged cheating

LEDARRION DENAE SMITH LEDARRION DENAE SMITH (SCSO)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after police say he threw a hammer at his ex-girlfriend.

Ledarrion Smith, 32, is charged with aggravated assault and vandalism after he went to his ex-girlfriend’s house and threw a hammer through the door.

On April 30, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the 1900 block of Tulsa Avenue for an aggravated assault just after 12:30 p.m.

The victim said that she and the suspect broke up over nine months ago.

According to an affidavit, the victim told officers that the suspect came over to her home, yelling, screaming and beating on the doors and windows.

The victim said that she refused to let the suspect inside her home, he became mad and irate and blamed her for cheating on him with a white man, the affidavit said.

She said Smith was armed with a wooden handle claw hammer and as she was standing at the door looking at the suspect, he threw the hammer through the window of the door, shattering the window, officials said.

The hammer struck the victim in the right forearm causing her arm to break, records show.

The suspect then ran to the back of the house and broke the window of the rear bedroom. He crawled through the window.

Once inside, Smith then began to choke, hit and pull his ex-girlfriend’s hair, officials said.

The suspect then went on a rampage, destroying the house, officials said. He vandalized two wooden doors, two flatscreen TVs, two glass tables and two glass mirrors.

A witness told police Smith was the one who choked, hit and vandalized the home, officials said.

The suspect said he came over to the home to confront his ex-girlfriend about her cheating on him and to retrieve his belongings, according to records.

He said he became mad that she would not let him in and that he broke in and “did what he had to do,” the affidavit said.

According to an affidavit, Smith stated that he bought everything in the home and it was his to destroy it.

The victim told police “she got what she had coming.”

Smith had stayed on the scene while officers were questioning the victim and witness.

He is due in court on May 2 and was released on bond.

