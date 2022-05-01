ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Man stabbed to death on Water Bluff Dr.

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EXrqr_0fPlV2UU00
(Dan Bailey 519-893-0295 Canada/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a deadly stabbing Saturday night on 2600 Water Bluff Dr.

At approximately 10:17 p.m., officers responded and located a bleeding, unresponsive man with stab wounds. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives from the JSO Homicide Unit are investigating this case and are interviewing witnesses, who were at the scene when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. Witnesses wanting to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluff#Violent Crime#Jso Homicide Unit#Cox Media Group
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News4Jax.com

‘Everybody loved her’: Mother of 4 identified in deadly shooting at Jacksonville gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family members on Monday identified a woman who was found shot to death at a gas station on Lem Turner Road as a mother of four children. The family of Tayda Smith, 28, said they believe she was just in the wrong place at the wrong time when she was shot at the Raceway gas station. Police believe the shooting occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
94K+
Followers
100K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy