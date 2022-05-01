Man stabbed to death on Water Bluff Dr.

(Dan Bailey 519-893-0295 Canada/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a deadly stabbing Saturday night on 2600 Water Bluff Dr.

At approximately 10:17 p.m., officers responded and located a bleeding, unresponsive man with stab wounds. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives from the JSO Homicide Unit are investigating this case and are interviewing witnesses, who were at the scene when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. Witnesses wanting to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.



