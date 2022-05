Calhoun Journal

May 1, 2022

Local Events

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 6:30 pm will be the Noble Arts Consortium Spring Concert at 1400 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201. On Tuesday, May 3 at 6:30, the Noble Arts Consortium will present the Veritas Concert Choir and the Joyful Noise Children’s Choir in their annual spring concert.

