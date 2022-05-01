Midland's Patty returns to mound for Chips, takes loss

Midland High alum Jordan Patty returned to the mound for Central Michigan University’s baseball team Saturday after sitting out a week due to shoulder soreness. Patty took the loss in relief, going 3 1/3 innings and allowing two runs on three hits and a walk with five strikeouts in a 6-4 loss to Ball State.

The Chippewas (21-4 in the Mid-American Conference) entered the weekend in first place in the MAC but lost three straight to the Cardinals (22-4 MAC) to slip a half-game into second place.