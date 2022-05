It's been a month of firsts for Seiya Suzuki. The Chicago Cubs rookie outfielder collected his first big league hit during his first big league game, on Opening Day. His first home run followed just 48 hours later. A day after that, he helped the Cubs to a win with his first multi-homer game. Then came the honors: National League Player of the Week, followed by NL Rookie of the Month for April.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO