NEW YORK -- New York coach Gerard Gallant was confident the Rangers would bounce back from a tough loss in the marathon series opener, and they did just that. Artemi Panarin and Frank Vatrano each had a goal and two assists and the Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 in Game 2 on Thursday night to even the best-of-seven first-round series.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO