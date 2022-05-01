ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

WhatsApp hack lets you ‘disappear’ from messaging service without uninstalling app

By Kaylee Pugliese
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=466sFd_0fPlT0nS00

WHATSAPP users that want to avoid their friends or colleagues can disappear on the app without uninstalling it.

Privacy features for mobile devices allow users to hide themselves if they want to fly under the radar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOTeo_0fPlT0nS00
WhatsApp logo on the App Store is displayed on a phone screen of a mobile device Credit: Getty

There are ways to get out of the app without having to delete it, reports Sprout Wired.

Forcing the app to stop is a remedy that can be useful for users who want to stop receiving messages from the app.

To do this, the user can access the applications tab and find WhatsApp.

They then can tap the messenger icon and select “force stop.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c3QDg_0fPlT0nS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o1AIj_0fPlT0nS00

Then on the same screen, the user can tap the mobile data area and disable “background data.”

This process only worked when connected to mobile data and not wifi.

After going through the procedure, the user doesn’t receive messages even when 4G is turned on, Sprout Wired reported.

The app can also be disabled temporarily, which can be done in the “help” tab.

The user needs to inform the app that their device has been lost so the company can unlink the account.

There is a 30-day grace period for the account to be reactivated.

It’s normal to quickly check any messages that pop up from WhatsApp, but turning off notifications can help users who want to take some time off.

This can be adjusted in the phone’s settings or through the app itself where the user can customize sound, vibration, pop-up, light and notification style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MA9Tc_0fPlT0nS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNDAC_0fPlT0nS00

Turning off read receipts can also help the user feel less pressure to respond to messages immediately.

Users can also use a timer to limit their usage if they need a break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zd7Ai_0fPlT0nS00
A WhatsApp icon shows notifications Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47l9kd_0fPlT0nS00
The WhatsApp messaging app appears on a screen Credit: Getty


