Portland, OR

Florida woman tells police she was ‘following her GPS’ down staircase

By Dylan Abad
wbtw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 26-year-old woman who drove her SUV through a police pedestrian plaza and down a flight of stairs claimed she was “following her...

www.wbtw.com

Comments / 137

Bekka Johnson
5d ago

Not great advertising for that type of vehicle. Definitely not an off-road! 😂 But the person driving obviously needs some serious help

Reply(2)
43
bitme
4d ago

Thank God she wasn’t flying an airplane in the middle of the day with perfect view. Her license should be immediately revoked and she should not even be allowed to drive a golf cart or even a lawnmower

Reply(2)
19
Robert J. Ray
4d ago

goes to prove that just because you can drive doesn't mean you should. are people like this really out breeding?

Reply(2)
16
IN THIS ARTICLE
