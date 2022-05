Lawyers haggle over meaning of “engage” during insurrection filings. Georgia administrative judge will rule on whether Greene can remain on ballot. Lawyers for voters seeking to use the 14th Amendment’s insurrectionist clause to block Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) return to Congress accused her of lying at a hearing last week and asked the judge to allow new evidence—a text she sent to ex-President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO