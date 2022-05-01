ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Study Sheds Light on Kids With Autism

Cover picture for the articleKids with autism need social support—and new research points to an opportunity to help. A recent study finds that kids with autism didn't change their talk patterns to match their partners' interest levels. Behavioral methods can support kids with autism in some ways, but they don't get at...

Momma Simpson
4d ago

how about people start adjusting to an autistic persons style of conversating instead of trying to conform an autistic person to the norm. the typicals hide their reactions and expect people to pick up on cues that just aren't noticeable. stop trying to make autistic people normal and make normal people accept an autistic person as they are.

