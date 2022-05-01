ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson Addresses Kanye West's Claim He Has AIDS In Return To Stand-Up

By Kyle Eustice
HipHopDX.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePete Davidson made his return to stand-up comedy at The Hollywood Bowl on Thursday as part of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. It marked the first time the Saturday Night Live actor had performed comedy in three years. Obviously, Davidson’s life has drastically changed since 2019. He’s currently...

Iamstillhere
2d ago

That’s a HUGE allegation to put out there. People go to JAIL for not telling someone they have AIDS. Who in their right mind would even say things like this. Imagine if his CHILDREN would read this article???? You are suppose to lift your kids UP not ruin their mother’s or her boyfriends reputation.

Tamika Millette
2d ago

I hope Kanye is truly committed to getting help and healing. He's got plenty of money and resources. I'm pretty sure there are plenty of psychiatrists and psychologists that are hoping he'll give one of them a call.

IzzyArnet
2d ago

Kanye laying low?More like Kanye promoted and sold Donda 2 so no more publicity stunts needed... you know like he does everytime he plans on launching a shoe, album and clothing

