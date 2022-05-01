ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Mayorkas not concerned about McCarthy impeachment threat

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
5 days ago
 5 days ago
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Sunday that he’s not worried about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) threat of impeachment if the GOP takes the House in the midterm elections.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” moderator Dana Bash asked Mayorkas for a response to McCarthy’s recent comments.

“I am incredibly proud to work with 250,000 dedicated and talented personnel, and I look forward to continuing to do so,” Mayorkas replied.

“No concern about that?” Bash asked.

“I am not. I am focused on mission and supporting our incredible workforce,” Mayorkas replied.

McCarthy brought up the threat of impeachment during a visit to the southern border last week. McCarthy, who has generated headlines recently for leaked audio recordings regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, said that Mayorkas should worry about his position if the GOP wins back the House in November.

“This is his moment in time to do his job. But at any time if someone is derelict in their job, there is always the option of impeaching somebody,” McCarthy said.

“But right now, he’s got 30 days. His first response to us should be, ‘We should not lift Title 42,’” McCarthy said. “They’re not prepared to protect, and we cannot sustain what will happen to this nation.”

This comes as Title 42, a Trump-era policy that allowed for rapid expulsion of migrants without allowing them to seek asylum, is set to be rolled back on May 23.

–Updated at 1:26 p.m.

Comments / 16

Joe Chandler
4d ago

The Border Patrol stood with their backs to him while he spoke. Does it sound like he's doing a good job ? Time for impeachment. this administration is out of touch with what the American people want.

Reply
26
David Gaiser II
4d ago

If I was Mayorkas I'd be preparing to resign my seat, as well as Joe Biden. Both have abused their power and opened up this country to an attack from the Southern border. Shame on them both.

Reply
15
Michael Norris
4d ago

When the American voter gives a majority big enough to impeach him, he will be impeached. He's Anti-American in everything that he does and says. He has yet to anything positive for us.

Reply
11
