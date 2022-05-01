Police investigate early morning shooting at nightclub on International Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting at a nightclub near the tourist area of International Drive.

Officers responded to a shooting call at Rum Jungle near the intersection of South Kirkman Road and International Drive at 12:55 a.m.

Police said a female victim was shot in the leg by an unknown person.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The shooter has not been identified by police at this time.

