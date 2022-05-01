ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 71

Afternoon temperatures for the urban corridor and eastern plains will reach the mid 60s to lower 70s today, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.

Rain showers are likely this afternoon for the mountains and valleys which will progress eastward. This will increase the chances of rain for the urban corridor and eastern plains this evening. Skies will transition from partly cloudy to overcast this evening for all areas.

There is a chance of thunderstorms late this evening which could produce penny sized hail and gusty winds mainly for areas east of Interstate 25.

Partly sunny, with a high near 71. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

