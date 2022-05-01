Denver weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 71

2. History Colorado – Denver Learn the rich past of the Centennial state with History Colorado Tours & Treks , a group of local experts who engage the public with the construction of Denver. Walking tours begin Saturday, April 24, 2021 and the last one is scheduled Saturday June 26, 2021. Tours include “ A Great City: A Building Denver Walking Tour ,” “ History of Bailey Caravan Tour ,” “ The 1965 Flood: A Building Denver Walking Tour ,” and more. Photo Credit: gcosoveanu (iStock).

Afternoon temperatures for the urban corridor and eastern plains will reach the mid 60s to lower 70s today, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.

Rain showers are likely this afternoon for the mountains and valleys which will progress eastward. This will increase the chances of rain for the urban corridor and eastern plains this evening. Skies will transition from partly cloudy to overcast this evening for all areas.

There is a chance of thunderstorms late this evening which could produce penny sized hail and gusty winds mainly for areas east of Interstate 25.

Partly sunny, with a high near 71. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.