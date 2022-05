Brian May recalled the “odd experience” he endured after being invited to appear on Guns N’ Roses’ Chinese Democracy album. The Queen guitarist composed a guitar track for the song “Catcher in the Rye” in the mid-'00s and attended a series of recording sessions to lay it down. But Axl Rose – who at that time was the only original Guns member in the lineup – was hardly ever present, and May’s contribution was later abandoned.

