South Bend, IN

One child hurt, another child experiencing significant trauma after shooting in South Bend

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are investigating a shooting that involved two children at the scene Saturday night. Police say officers were called to the 1000 block of Woodbine Way, which...

www.wndu.com

FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
FOX59

2 dead after weekend tragedies related to family violence

INDIANAPOLIS — A 14-year-old is facing a murder charge, accused of killing his older brother at a Kokomo apartment complex. Kokomo police said they’re still conducting interviews into the incident that happened Saturday. However, officials said 17-year-old Jaylen Reed was able to tell officers he was shot by his younger brother before he died at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
CBS News

Escaped Alabama inmate Casey Cole White threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her sister if he ever got out of prison, authorities say

The U.S. Marshals Service said Wednesday that it is working to protect the ex-girlfriend of Casey Cole White, the capital murder suspect who escaped an Alabama jail last Friday after allegedly receiving help from corrections official Vicky White. The Service said in a statement that Casey Cole White threatened in 2015 to kill his ex-girlfriend and her sister if he ever got out of prison, saying he also wanted police to kill him.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
FOX59

Woman to serve 45 years for murder of Indy business owner

INDIANAPOLIS — A 26-year-old woman will serve nearly half a century behind bars after pleading guilty to shooting and killing an Indianapolis business owner in 2020. Kayla Blankenship pleaded guilty to the murder of Paul Edmonds prior to her trial that had been scheduled to start on Monday. As part of the plea agreement, Blankenship […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

5 suspects in custody in recent Indy homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — In the last week, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have made four arrests in recent homicides while a suspect in a November 2021 death has been charged with murder. Police said on Wednesday the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged 28-year-old Thomas Watson with murder and armed robbery in connection with the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

