Original ‘That 70s Show’ Cast Set To Return For Netflix Sequel

By Michael Haskoor
Decider.com
 5 days ago

Five of the six original stars of That ’70s Show have officially signed on to return for the forthcoming Netflix sequel, That ’90s Show .

Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti) and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) have all agreed to make guest appearances in the sequel series following prolonged negotiations. Danny Masterson (Hyde), who was ordered to stand trial on three counts of rape, will not be involved. The actor has denied the charges.

That ’90s Show was ordered straight to series in October. Set in 1995, the 10-episode multicamera comedy revolves around Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna, as she visits her grandparents for the summer and bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids. It had already been announced that ’70s Show stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp would be reprising their roles as Red and Kitty, respectively, as well as executive producing.

Callie Haverda ( The Lost Husband ) will star as Leia Forman alongside a handful of newcomers including Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos.

The new series was created by Gregg Mettler alongside Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner (who created the original show) as well as Lindsey Turner. Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner will return to executive produce.

That ’90s Show is the third overall series in the franchise, following the short-lived sequel, That ’80s Show . The hit original show ran for eight total seasons on Fox.

Michael is a music and television junkie keen on most things that are not a complete and total bore. You can follow him on Twitter — @Tweetskoor

Decider.com

Decider.com

ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

