ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, VT

What to do Sunday, May 1

By Kayla Martin
WCAX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fun activities are happening across our region Sunday, May 1. A community fun run is taking place at Bombardier Park West Sunday. The Milton community is coming together to run, walk, or dance through a 5K in color. There...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Colchester creemee shop celebrates teachers and nurses

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday is National Nurses Day which kicks off Nurses Week. It’s a special time set aside to thank nurses and other health care workers for their tireless hard work, especially during the pandemic. To say thanks, The Village Scoop is giving out free ice cream...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

L.L. Bean to open Williston store June 10

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - L.L. Bean will be opening its new store in Williston on June 10. The store was moved from its downtown Burlington location last year after ongoing delays with the adjacent CityPlace project as well as a high incidence of shoplifting, officials said. The new 15,000 square-foot...
WILLISTON, VT
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Milton, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
City
Milton, VT
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY drive-in movie theaters open for 2022 season: See list of locations

In a sure sign that summer is on the way, drive-in movie theaters in Upstate New York are officially open for the 2022 season. More than 20 drive-ins near cities like Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany will be showing movies under the stars for fans nostalgic for a classic cinema experience. Four locations in the region have also been named the best in the entire Northeast.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelly
WNAW

Popular Massachusetts Getaway Spot Letting Women Drop Their Tops

If you had to guess, Berkshire County, what popular vacation getaway do you think will be allowing women to go topless this summer? Well, topless while they're at the beach, anyway. Here are a few hints: Beautiful dune-packed beaches. Steepled churches. Boutiques. Restaurants. Cobblestoned streets. The Gardiner's Corner sign. Brant...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WCAX

Restaurant worker recognized by Essex Police

Vermont Treasurer Beth Pearce says she will not seek another term in office. Local kindergarten students learn about weather forecasting. The students at Blue Mountain Union School recently finished a unit on weather forecasting. 'Get out of the way Gary'. Updated: 4 hours ago. Some Wells River kindergarteners are saying...
VERMONT STATE
Seacoast Current

This is What a Star and Its Color Means on Barns in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We've all driven through rural areas and taken in the silent beauty of the vast landscape, the homes and farms spread out over acres, and of course the iconic big, red barns. Or maybe you live in a rural area and these views are an everyday part of your life. It's certainly quintessential Americana.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

Wednesday Weathercast

Almost all people with opioid use disorder have experienced trauma at some point in their lifetime, and about a third of that population report symptoms of PTSD, according to psychiatric experts. Social Justice Festival aims to give a voice to the silenced. Updated: 4 hours ago. Students at Vergennes Union...
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cobble Hill#Pub#Dance#Wcax#Depot
WCAX

Camel's Hump's Burrows Trail to see major upgrades

In the center of Brattleboro, Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters is one of a kind. Police in the North Country say they have seen a significant increase in car thefts in recent months. Why is Gov. Scott the reigning veto champ?. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Vermont legislative session’s final days...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

Fairbanks Museum breaks ground on $5M addition

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a historic day for a historic museum in St. Johnsbury. The Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium broke ground Wednesday on a new annex project that aims to make the building more accessible to everyone, the first new addition in more than 120 years. As...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Local kindergartners learn about weather forecasting

WELLS RIVER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Wells River kindergartners are saying “Get out of the way Gary.”. The students at Blue Mountain Union School recently finished a unit on weather forecasting. Their teacher used the WCAX weather graphics and Gary Sadowsky as the inspiration. Watch out Gary, these kids...
WELLS, VT
WCAX

East Montpelier barn and equipment destroyed in flames

Spring has officially arrived in Vermont-- the Notch Road is open for the season!. Members of the Vermont Air National Guard have arrived in Germany. Under Vermont’s Freedom of Choice Act, abortion is legal in the state. Phase two begins on Lake Champlain cleanup. Updated: 8 hours ago. The...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Yoga
WCAX

Museum project to use mass timber

Smugglers notch is offering free child car for all employees. UVM researchers probe links between opioid use and PTSD. Almost all people with opioid use disorder have experienced trauma at some point in their lifetime, and about a third of that population report symptoms of PTSD, according to psychiatric experts.
VERGENNES, VT
WCAX

Vermont colleges, universities see record number of applications

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More students hope to make the Green Mountain State their home, as Vermont colleges and universities in the area report a record number of applications. As this school year comes to a close at many colleges and universities, all eyes are on the fall. And Burlington’s...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh mourns loss of longtime firefighter

PLATTSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - The South Plattsburgh Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Wally Day wore just about every hat in his 53 years of service. He was the longest-serving member of the department, starting as a firefighter in 1969 and helping to put out countless fires.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

South Burlington Starbucks workers try to unionize

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A workers’ rights movement is brewing at a South Burlington Starbucks. On May Day, the workers on Shelburne Road filed for a union election. It’s Vermont’s first, and one of about 250 stores across the country doing the same. Now, the employees...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy