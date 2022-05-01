Saturday Night Accident Along BRP Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

One person is dead from injuries in a fiery single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County near Crozet on Monday. A Toyota minivan was traveling west on I-64 around 8:30 p.m. when it ran off the left side of the interstate, according to Virginia State Police. The vehicle traveled approximately a half of a mile west in the median before striking a bridge support column at the 106 mile marker.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO