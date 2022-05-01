Land Rover Introduces New Package For Horse Lovers

As has become a tradition among full-size American pickups, when a new generation arrives, the old one lives alongside it. That's exactly the case with the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited, a continuation of last year's Sierra 1500 in light of a new generation's arrival. Think of it as the old model lineup at a slightly reduced price, giving you a solid truck with all the necessities and none of the extra frills, competing with trucks of a similar ilk like the Ram 1500 Classic and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD. It's ideal for those who need a workhorse on a budget or a cheap work truck that is supremely capable, able to tow up to 13,000 lbs in the correct configuration. You can even get a Denali trim that gives you a little bit of luxury on a budget. With four available engines including a 2.7-liter turbo gasoline engine with 310 horsepower, a 5.3-liter V8 with 355 hp, a 6.2-liter V8 with 420 hp, and a torquey 3.0-liter diesel with 277 hp and 460 lb-ft, the Sierra 1500 Limited has something for everyone.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO