Growing up in Buffalo and going to the best High School in Buffalo, you learn a lot of the history and nostalgia that come from going to such a great school. So many amazing people went to the 270,000 sqft school on the hill in North Buffalo named after Lewis J. Bennett and quite a few people who are notable in America call Bennett High School their alma mater. I have to declare here and now that Bennett High School is the greatest school in Western New York and while I don't consider myself to be all that notable, here are 8 people who attended Bennett that are famous and otherwise well known.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO