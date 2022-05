Avril Lavigne has alerted fans that three of her upcoming gigs in Canada won’t go ahead as scheduled, after a member of her touring crew tested positive for COVID-19. The affected dates include one at Place Bell in Laval – initially slated for tonight (May 2), but now set to go down on Saturday (May 7) – one at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, and one at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. Those last two gigs – which were booked in for tomorrow (May 3) and on Wednesday May 4, respectively – are yet to receive new dates, but in a statement posted on social media, Lavigne assured ticketholders that new details “will be announced shortly”.

