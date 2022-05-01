ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

This Week in CT: Local doctor joining the race for politics

By Dennis House
WTNH.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WTNH) – Another Republican is running in the 4th District, seeking to challenge...

www.wtnh.com

The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
Jim Himes
i95 ROCK

Is it Legal to Bury a Beloved Pet in Your Yard in Connecticut?

A dear friend of mine recently lost his dog, and he buried his pup on his property in Bethlehem. When my wife and I lost our two Chihuahuas in the 2010's, we had them cremated directly from the vet's office. It's bad enough that you lose your beloved pet, but in some cases, you're faced with what to do with their remains.
Daily Voice

COVID-19: More Than 30 Staff Members Test Positive At School In Enfield

School officials announced that more than 30 members of the staff at a Connecticut elementary school tested positive for COVID-19. Enfield Public Schools Superintendent Christopher Drezek said in a message on the Henry Barnard School website that the Hartford County school was "hit with a wave" of confirmed cases among staff members on the morning of Monday, May 2.
WTNH

Connecticut House approves $26K pay raise for lawmakers

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s General Assembly voted Tuesday to give lawmakers and the state’s constitutional officers their first pay raises in more than two decades. The bill, approved on votes of 95-53 in the House and 23-13 in the Senate, included an amendment that would raise the pay of Connecticut House members from a […]
NBC Connecticut

Conn.'s 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate is 9.99%

The state's seven-day COVID-19 rolling positivity rate is at 9.99 percent. Governor Ned Lamont's officials said there have been 63,159 PCR tests reported in the last seven days with 6,310 tests coming back positive. An additional 45 people were hospitalized in the last seven days with a total of 236...
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Hospitalizations Above 200 In CT; Infection Rate Near 10 Percent

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is surging toward double digits as the number of patients being treated for the virus statewide soared past 200. In the past seven days, there have been more than 63,000 COVID-19 PCR and NAAT tests administered in Connecticut, according to the state Department of Public Health, resulting in 6,310 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus.
