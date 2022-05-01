Chauvin to appeal conviction in death of George Floyd
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — An appeal is on the way for Derek Chauvin. The former Minneapolis police officer is appealing his conviction...kelo.com
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — An appeal is on the way for Derek Chauvin. The former Minneapolis police officer is appealing his conviction...kelo.com
hope he wins. George fought the whole time. pushed himself out of the squad car. it's time to stop coddling these criminals and show them they can't get away with this stuff. he had fentynol in his system and used counterfeit money. don't do the crime if you can't handle the possible end results.
I think he should be given a fair trial. And the jury already had their verdict before the jury was even selected. Just because people hate his skin color and his former profession, everybody should be given a fair trial. Otherwise, we're no better than the animals. He was convicted by an activist jury who were wanted fame, but were threatened by more riots if they didn't convict him. Didn't Nancy Pelosi or Elizabeth Warren herself at that on camera? Hell, one of the jurors even admitted as much in an article. That's not my idea of a "fair trial." If he murdered him, then he deserves to be punished, but he also deserves to be treated innocent until [fair] conviction.
Comments / 8