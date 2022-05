Following a walk off win on Thursday, the Astros look to make it two in a row against the Tigers. Kyle Tucker walked it off on Thursday after the Tigers tied it in the 9th, and now will look to take another one off Detroit with the Tigers sending out rookie Beau Brieske. Houston will counter with Luis Garcia, who is trying to find his footing after a strong rookie season.

