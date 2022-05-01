High school coach allegedly assaults councilwoman at St. Martinville Mayor’s political rally

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette police officer fired gunshots after a person was found shooting at people downtown. According to Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green, police responded to shots being fired around 1:43 a.m. within the 500 block of Jefferson Street. Sgt. Green reports that when police arrived, officers engaged the suspect who was shooting at other individuals who have not been identified at this time.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, around 9:38 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 200 block of Smith Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who advised authorities that they had a verbal altercation with 29-year-old Henry Bernard Walker. According to the victim, Walker […]
A white police officer fired in 2020 after a video of him striking a 14-year-old Black boy went viral has been reinstated. Rancho Cordova Police Department Deputy Brian Fowell got his job back late last month after being fired in September 2020 for a use-of-force incident, The Sacramento Bee reports. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office terminated Fowell after a professional standards unit investigation concluded he used excessive force against then-14-year-old Elijah Tufono.
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – A Ville Platte man was arrested for possession of a large amount of illegal narcotics. According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, agents in the narcotics unit conducted a search warrant in a house on 1413 Berdine St. on Friday, April 29. They detained one suspect and found a large amount of illegal narcotics.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks was arrested in Jones County, Mississippi, on Sunday, May 1. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Ricks was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and charged with speeding, no insurance and possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. […]
St. Helena Parish officials say that a bus driver has been arrested after a fight on his school bus went viral. According to WAFB, Jerome McMabb, 72, was arrested on Friday after he was seen violently punching a student multiple times while on the school bus. Graphic video of the...
ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
