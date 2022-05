The buttoned-up New York Yankees?! Having a night on the town during their off day in preparation for a weekend series in the Bronx?! What is this, 1998?. Don’t let the boys get hot and start enjoying themselves, too! Fresh off an 11-1 stretch that has brought them to the top of MLB, nobody can touch the Yankees right now. Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo are two of the hottest hitters in the sport while DJ LeMahieu is among the best leadoff bats thus far.

