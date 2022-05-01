ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

McCaul says he would call House back from recess to pass Ukraine aid if he were Speaker

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12zUE4_0fPlJnYQ00
Tweet

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) on Sunday said if he were Speaker of the House he would call the lower chamber back from recess to pass President Biden’s latest request for Ukrainian aid as Russia’s invasion progresses through its third month.

The House broke for recess on Thursday, the same day Biden asked Congress to authorize $33 billion in additional aid for Ukraine. The lower chamber is not scheduled to reconvene until next week, leaving the latest aid request idle for days.

Asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week” if he expects the package to pass “relatively quickly” through Congress, McCaul said “yes” but noted that he would call members back to Washington sooner.

“I think time is of the essence. The next two to three weeks are going to be very pivotal and very decisive in this war. And I don’t think we have a lot of time to waste in Congress. I wish we had this a little bit sooner, but we have it now,” McCaul said.

“If I were Speaker for a day, I’d call Congress back into session, back into work, as we’re not — we won’t be in session next week,” he added.

McCaul, who serves as the top GOP lawmaker on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said delaying the passage of the aid will result in more deaths.

“Every day we don’t send them more weapons is a day where more people will be killed and a day where they could lose this war,” McCaul said. “I think they can win it. But we have to give them the tools to do it.”

McCaul’s comments come one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) led a congressional delegation to Ukraine, where the group met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. They then traveled to Poland and are slated to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and other senior officials.

While the push for additional aid to Ukraine is expected to receive bipartisan support in Congress, the package’s road to passage may be stymied as the administration also pushes for more COVID-19 funding. An administration official told reporters this past week that the administration believes it “certainly makes sense” for COVID-19 funding and Ukraine assistance to “move together” in legislation.

Pelosi also endorsed that strategy on Friday.

Comments / 28

Joy Tyler
4d ago

We don't need to spend more money 💰 for COVID and too Ukraine. BIDEN said the money was also too use to rebuild Ukraine???

Reply(2)
13
Rose Bartalone Cooper
4d ago

stop send money over their!! What about American people who are staring and can't pay for all the new expenses you've put on us!!!

Reply
14
Randall Stafford
4d ago

Do you know how many American contractors are gonna be over there doing work and you crying at the expense of American taxpayers to rebuild Ukraine

Reply
5
Related
The Week

Biden is quietly on the cusp of a major legislative victory

Some Washington watchers were puzzled during President Biden's State of the Union address last month when he said it was "so important" for Congress to pass something called the "Bipartisan Innovation Act." To the best of just about anyone's knowledge, no such legislation existed. Save the "senior moment" wisecracks. Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MSNBC

'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Michael Mccaul
Person
Andrzej Duda
Fox News

Andy McCarthy: 'Overwhelming evidence' Biden discussed Hunter's business deals

Fox News contributor Andrew McCarthy joined "America Reports" Wednesday to discuss questions raised by newly-acquired emails that appear to connect President Biden with one of Hunter Biden's business partners from China. ANDREW MCCARTHY: I don’t think we can assume it’s true [Biden never spoke to Hunter about business deals]. There...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#House#Ukrainian#Abc#Gop
Fox News

'Lie of the Year' winner Obama flamed for 'disinformation' speech: ‘Quite the expert’

Former President Barack Obama angered conservatives with his speech against the dangers of "disinformation" at Stanford University on Thursday. The 44th president, who recently announced that his Obama Foundation would be "working to empower and equip emerging leaders to tackle issues like the spread of disinformation," spoke on the subject at the prestigious university, blasting social and traditional media for spreading fake news.
POTUS
Fox News

The Biden gig is up

As Joe Biden’s presidential approval numbers continue to slip, it is reasonable to ask at what point is the Biden administration politically unsalvageable. The clear evidence is that the Biden policies are not working well for most, including for Biden voters. A trend of buyer’s remorse is developing among young, independent, women (you don’t have to be a biologist to read poll numbers either), and minority voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

552K+
Followers
67K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy