Astronomy

What to See in the Night Sky for May 2022

By Michael d'Estries
Tree Hugger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to May. Let’s kick this one off with the poem "May Night" by Sara Teasdale:. The spring is fresh and fearless / And every leaf is new,. The world is brimmed with moonlight / The lilac brimmed with dew. Here in the moving shadows / I catch...

Indy100

Nasa spots comet that's bigger than anything they've ever seen heading towards Earth

Nasa has recorded the largest comet ever with the Hubble Space Telescope - and it's heading Earth's way.At the core of the space rock, the icy nucleus is said to measure around 80 miles across - that's a whopping 50 times bigger compared to the heart of an average comet and weighing 500 trillion tons.It has been named C/2014 UN271 (or Bernardinelli-Bernstein) and was first discovered 12 years ago by astronomers Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein in 2010 when it was 3 billion miles from the Sun or the distance to Neptune. Since its discovery, the comet is hurtling in...
Science Focus

What is a Black Moon?

A new Moon can provide an excellent opportunity for stargazing. This month it's a rare Black Moon, and brings with it a partial solar eclipse. With the Lyrid meteor shower last week, and with the Eta Aquariids next week to look forward to, astronomical events are starting to pick up for 2022. Tomorrow we'll be treated to a rare Black Moon as well as a partial solar eclipse.
Person
Sara Teasdale
scitechdaily.com

Don’t Miss: Full Pink Moon, a Comet, a Meteor Shower, and Other Celestial Events

The next full moon is the Pink Moon, the Sprouting Grass, Egg, or Fish Moon; the Pesach, Passover, or Paschal Moon; the Hanuman Jayanti Festival Moon; and Bak Poya. The next full moon will be on Saturday afternoon, April 16, 2022, appearing opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 2:55 p.m. EDT. This will be on Sunday morning from the India Standard Time Zone eastward across the rest of Asia, Australia, and the Pacific Ocean to the International Date Line. The Moon will appear full for about three days centered on this time, from early Friday morning through early Monday morning, making this a full moon weekend.
LiveScience

The April 30 solar eclipse: When, where and what to expect.

As the new moon passes across our sun April 30, we will get a rare treat: a solar eclipse. Solar eclipses happen when the moon blocks at least a part of the sun, from Earth's perspective. In this case, the moon will bite off as much as 64% of the sun, depending on where you are standing, making this a partial solar eclipse, according to NASA.
The Independent

Nasa spots record breaking, huge comet headed towards Earth

Nasa has spotted a record-breakingly large comet headed nearer to Earth.Its icy nucleus is bigger than any ever seen – measuring around 80 miles across, and 50 times bigger than the heart of most known comets. It is also thought to have a mass of about 500 trillion tons – a hundred thousand times more massive than the typical comet found closer to the Sun.And the object, known as C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein), is headed in this direction, quickly. Travelling at 22,000 miles per hour, it is moving from the edge of the solar system towards its the centre.However, we should be...
LiveScience

Mars’ death-spiraling moon captured in gorgeous eclipse video

NASA’s Perseverance rover has captured the clearest ever footage of a solar eclipse over Mars, and the results are out of this world. The rover snapped the ethereal video of Mars’ potato-shaped moon, Phobos, moving across the face of the sun on April 2. During the eclipse, Phobos projected its uneven shadow over the Martian surface — appearing almost as though it was the pupil of a gigantic eyeball rolling in its socket.
Space.com

Blue Moon: What is it and when does it occur?

"Once in a Blue moon" is a phrase commonly used to describe an incredibly rare event, but what does it mean in astronomical terms? Can the moon turn blue?. There are two types of Blue Moons but unfortunately neither has anything to do with color. A seasonal Blue Moon is...
The Independent

Eta Aquarid meteor shower peak will see 50 shooting stars per hour as Earth passes through Halley’s Comet tail

The largest meteor shower of 2022 so far is set to peak on Thursday and Friday, offering skygazers the best chance of the year to view shooting stars.Up to 50 meteors an hour will be visible around the world, weather permitting, with the best views of the celestial spectacle occurring just before dawn.The Eta Aquarids take place when the Earth passes through the tail of Halley’s Comet, which passes Earth every 76 years.The ‘shooting stars’ that appear are when dust, stones and other debris from the comet’s tail burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere.“Fast meteors can leave glowing ‘trains’...
ScienceAlert

The Moon May Have Been Covertly Siphoning Earth's Water For Billions of Years

There are water molecules and ice up on the Moon, so how did they get there? Asteroid and comet collisions are likely to have produced some of it, but a new study suggests another source of lunar water: the Earth's atmosphere. Hydrogen and oxygen ions escaping from our planet's upper atmosphere and then combining on the Moon could have created as much as 3,500 cubic kilometers (840 cubic miles) of surface permafrost or subsurface liquid water, scientists say. The thinking is that hydrogen and oxygen ions are driven into the lunar surface as the Moon passes through the tail of the Earth's...
