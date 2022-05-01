ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mama June’s ex Sugar Bear sparks concern after doctor found ‘possible gum cancer’ during surgery to fix ‘rotting teeth’

By Kasey Broekema
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZLw0s_0fPlHa9P00

MAMA June's ex Sugar Bear has sparked concern after his doctor found possible gum cancer during surgery to fix his rotting teeth.

Sugar Bear, the father of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, found out the life-altering news as he went under a full-body makeover in LA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15wKYt_0fPlHa9P00
Mama June's ex Sugar Bear had an alarming health discovery at the dentist Credit: We TV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zP2fx_0fPlHa9P00
The television star found out he had possible gum cancer and is visiting a specialist Credit: WE TV

Sugar Bear, 50, took a visit to the dentist as a part of his full-body makeover to boost his confidence.

According to TMZ, his dentist, Dr. Tania Farshi, found something other than the need to get new teeth.

His doctor found some alarming gum cancer in his mouth.

Sugar Bear is going to see a cancer specialist, but meanwhile, his teeth replacements are on hold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iW560_0fPlHa9P00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24xTjG_0fPlHa9P00

Also as a part of his makeover in LA, he got a hair transplant, Botox, filler, liposuction, tummy tuck, a new hair cut and a fresh shave.

Now that Sugar Bear is single, he reportedly wants to attract new matches.

Meanwhile, Mama June has moved on with her new boyfriend Justin Stroud.

The couple sparked engagement rumors back in March after they were spotted shopping for rings at an Alabama jewelry store.

The Mama June: From Not the Hot star was all smiles as she looked at items with her man.

She dressed causally in a plaid black and white sweater and black pants, while Justin wore a blue T-shirt and kept his sunglasses on despite being inside.

June was seen intently looking at the items in the case - she even tried on a ring at one point.

Justin seemed interested as he leaned over to admire a ring that June - whose real name is June Shannon - tried on.

HAPPY REUNION

The duo sparked engagement rumors just days after Justin was released from jail.

Earlier this month, The Sun exclusively shared photos of June kissing and hugging her man during their emotional reunion following his release.

Justin had been behind held bars for nearly a month after he was arrested in Boca Raton, Florida on a warrant relating to past drug charges.

During the reunion, June was seen smiling as she emerged from the law building in Alabama wearing black pants, a denim jacket and white sneakers.

At one point she exclaimed: "You've been walking so slow babe!"

THE ARREST

Justin, who was said to have evaded authorities for months, was seen getting arrested and placed in handcuffs at a gas station following a party in February.

According to a booking report from the time, Justin was listed as an “Out of State Fugitive.”

As The Sun first reported, a warrant was issued for his arrest back in October after he violated his probation on drug and burglary charges.

The arrest took place after June took Justin to an upscale cocktail party in Boca Raton, Florida last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MA9Tc_0fPlHa9P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNDAC_0fPlHa9P00

After the pair left the venue and went to a gas station across the road, police pulled up behind them.

In photos exclusively obtained by The Sun, Justin was seen being placed into handcuffs as a distraught June watched.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NihHn_0fPlHa9P00
Sugar Bear is getting an entirely new makeover in LA as he wants to look good for other potential suitors Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tct7b_0fPlHa9P00
Mama June has since moved on with a new boyfriend, Justin Stroud Credit: Youtube/WE Tv
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38g5G5_0fPlHa9P00
She was spotted ring shopping with her new beau Credit: WE TV

Comments / 6

Jamie Kelly
4d ago

GROSS! These people are repulsive. Let’s just go out and find the worst of America and give them a TV show. Good god! 🙄

Reply(1)
5
