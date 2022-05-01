ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Russian Orthodox leader's support of war divides church

Cover picture for the articlePatriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has framed President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine...

mr@law@and@order@
4d ago

The Russian Orthodox Church leader supports the murder of women and children and the elderly. He is just as guilty as Putin.

Reply(1)
22
Wm S
5d ago

Do you really believe that the characters in the Bible had supernatural abilities and created the entire universe and life and that a deity got another man's wife pregnant and had a son and that is the foundation for a religion? Doesn't this sound like mythology. There is no scientific evidence that the realm of the supernatural exists or that anyone on earth has ever been given the authority to speak for or represent an alleged creator.

Reply(22)
4
