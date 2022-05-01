ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

100s of US urban areas will become rural with new criteria

By MIKE SCHNEIDER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0brdVe_0fPlHVge00
1 of 2

Hundreds of urban areas in the U.S. are becoming rural, but it’s not because people are leaving.

It’s just that the U.S. Census Bureau is changing the definition of an urban area. Under the new criteria, more than 1,300 small cities, towns and villages designated urban a decade ago would be considered rural.

That matters because urban and rural areas qualify for different types of federal funding. Some communities worry the change could affect health clinics in rural areas as well as transportation and education funding from federal programs. But leaders in other communities designated to lose their urban status say it won’t make a difference.

“We are rural and we feel rural, and that’s how we already identify,” said Randy Reeg, city administrator of Mauston, Wisconsin, a city of 4,347 residents about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Madison.

Groups like the American Hospital Association say the changes, which are the biggest being made to the definitions in decades, could cause problems for people who need medical care in rural areas.

“Going with the new definition could limit the number of rural health clinics moving forward and have a negative impact on rural access to care,” said Shannon Wu, senior associate director of policy at the hospital association.

For starters, the Census Bureau is switching to housing units instead of people as the basis for calculating what should be an urban area. Bureau officials say the change will make it easier to update between once-a-decade head counts of the U.S. They also contend that it’s needed because a new privacy method introduces errors into 2020 census population numbers at small geographies to protect people’s identities. Housing counts stay accurate under the method.

A place had to have at least 2,500 people to be urban under old criteria that lasted more than a century. Now, it will need at least 2,000 housing units, the equivalent of about 5,000 people. A revised list of urban areas won’t be released until later this year, but a third of the areas deemed urban a decade ago would be knocked into the rural category under the new criteria.

Places with 50,000 residents or more were considered “urbanized areas,” compared with “urban clusters” having between 2,500 and 49,999 residents in the past. But those distinctions will be eliminated and all will be called urban areas under the new definition.

Some communities worry that the switch to housing units will cause some areas to be underestimated if the Census Bureau uses the U.S. average of 2.6 people per household for its calculations. For instance, Madera County, California, has 3.3 people per household, and the change “would not fully represent the community,” Patricia Taylor, executive director of the Madera County Transportation Commission, said in a letter to the bureau last year.

The Census Bureau says the new definition should be used for statistical purposes only. But the bureau’s urban areas form the cores of metro and micro areas, and its definitions provide the basis for how other agencies classify urban and rural areas in determining eligibility for federal funding. The bureau reviews the definitions every 10 years after a census, and the urban population has grown from about 45% of the total U.S. population in 1910 to more than 80% a decade ago.

“We’ve heard people say 2,500 was too low. That was the impetus for the increase,” said Michael Ratcliffe, a senior geographer with the Census Bureau.

Different federal programs use different definitions of urban and rural, and some communities qualify for rural funding for some programs and not others. But any changes “will have significant implications for many groups and communities,” said Kenneth Johnson, a senior demographer at the University of New Hampshire who studies rural issues.

“Another likely concern for many rural communities is that if many existing urban areas are redefined as rural, competition for the limited rural funds will increase,” Johnson said.

A coalition of associations representing cities, counties, planners and transportation groups had objected to many of the proposed changes last year, saying the switch from people to housing units would miss variations in development and land use patterns.

The Census Bureau tried to address those concerns by creating three levels of urban area definitions for census blocks, which are the nation’s smallest geographic unit. Census blocks will be urban if they have 425 housing units per square mile, the equivalent of 1,105 people. Before the change, census blocks with at least 500 people per square mile were considered urban.

The redesignation gives the bureau a way to distinguish between the “urban nucleus” and less densely populated areas, typically on the fringes of urban areas.

Bill Keyrouze, executive director of Association of Metropolitan Planning Organizations, said the Census Bureau’s revisions, adding different levels of urban areas based on density, “was an adequate compromise.”

For the town of DeMotte, Indiana, 85 miles (135 kilometers) southwest of South Bend, which won’t qualify as an urban area anymore, it doesn’t really matter from a “status” viewpoint, Town Manager Michael Cain said.

“You are who you are. The number of people doesn’t matter. It’s the spirit of the community that matters, whether your town is a cohesive group of people who care about each other,” Cain said.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP

Comments / 3

Lee S.
4d ago

Yeah absolutely a city of 4 thousand is only a city in terms of municipal structure meaning they have a mayor. 4 thousand residents is a small town.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Cain
101.5 KNUE

Border Patrol Warning Texas Residents Buying Marijuana In New Mexico

Just in case you missed it, New Mexico is the most recent state to legalize marijuana for recreational use and Texas stoners are excited at the prospect of having another state nearby that will allow you to burn one without worry of law enforcement. As Texas continues to drag its feet (because too many of our state's politicians are "financially in bed" aka campaign donations with prisons IN MY FACT BASED OPINION) with "talk" of legalization and "studies about the effects" it could have, the U.S. Border Patrol is issuing a warning to Texas residents about transporting weed across state lines: Don't Do It.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Urbanized Areas#U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#The Hospital Association#The Census Bureau
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: More Stimulus Payments May Still Be Within Reach

Some states are considering stimulus checks that would provide financial relief. It's possible the federal government could also act. In recent years, Americans have received a substantial amount of stimulus money in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

There are more than 1.3 million active-duty military personnel serving in the U.S. armed forces. Though they have different duties, they all work to defend the United States and its interests domestically and around the world. While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

881K+
Followers
430K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy