Sunny morning turns cloudy, afternoon highs in 60s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The month of May has officially arrived, and high pressure remains in control through this afternoon for the tri-state region.

Sunday starts with sunshine and blue skies across New York, but an increase in cloud cover can be expected as the day progresses. Sunday’s highs climb into the upper 60s and lows dip into the 50s.

A series of frontal systems will impact the area next week, the first of which arrives late tonight into Monday. Late day showers mainly after sunset today can’t be ruled out for areas south and west of the city. ​However, there’s a greater chance of midnight showers moving in from the west and a chance for t-storms south and west of the city heading into Monday.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers at times, however, an all-day washout is not expected. Afternoon temps decrease nearly 10 degrees coming off the weekend. Expect a high near 57 degrees for Monday.

The next system is due to arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday allowing for a second chance at wet weather. Highs for Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be in the low 60s. Then, high pressure returns for Thursday, which allows temps to rebound near 70 degrees. There’s a little uncertainty Friday into Saturday on whether the high-pressure system gives way to an area of low pressure.

