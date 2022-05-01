ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Sunny morning turns cloudy, afternoon highs in 60s

By Star Harvey
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZvEpA_0fPlHHZi00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The month of May has officially arrived, and high pressure remains in control through this afternoon for the tri-state region.

Sunday starts with sunshine and blue skies across New York, but an increase in cloud cover can be expected as the day progresses. Sunday’s highs climb into the upper 60s and lows dip into the 50s.

A series of frontal systems will impact the area next week, the first of which arrives late tonight into Monday. Late day showers mainly after sunset today can’t be ruled out for areas south and west of the city. ​However, there’s a greater chance of midnight showers moving in from the west and a chance for t-storms south and west of the city heading into Monday.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers at times, however, an all-day washout is not expected. Afternoon temps decrease nearly 10 degrees coming off the weekend. Expect a high near 57 degrees for Monday.

The next system is due to arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday allowing for a second chance at wet weather. Highs for Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be in the low 60s. Then, high pressure returns for Thursday, which allows temps to rebound near 70 degrees. There’s a little uncertainty Friday into Saturday on whether the high-pressure system gives way to an area of low pressure.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Bronx family reeling after son’s alleged killer was released

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A judge’s decision to release Saikou Koma’s accused killer has all but ruined any sense of peace during the final days of Ramadan. “He was a very good boy,” Haja Kaira, Saikou’s mother, said. “Gentle … he [didn’t] deserve to die like this.” For her, it’s still hard to talk […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
PIX11

‘Most dangerous drug trafficker in the world’ extradited to NY: Colombia’s president

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Agents from Homeland Security Investigations arrived in New York Wednesday night with Dairo Antonio Usuga David, an alleged Colombian drug lord “comparable only to Pablo Escobar,” Colombia’s President, Ivan Duque, said Thursday. “He is not only the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world,” Duque added, “but he is the murderer […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Two suspects attacked teen onboard A train: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men assaulted a teenager on board a subway train on the evening of April 19, police said Tuesday. The 17-year-old boy was on board a southbound A train approaching the West 168 Street-Washington Heights station when he was approached by the two strangers. They engaged in an argument with […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man, 27, fatally shot in the head in Manhattan: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A 27-year-old man died after he was shot in the head on the Upper West Side Sunday afternoon, police said. Authorities responded to the shooting at 12:17 p.m. on West 102nd Street. Ronald Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:31 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. The victim and the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Mother of NYPD officer fatally shot in Queens, police say

OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A 51-year-old mother of an NYPD officer was pronounced dead at her Queens residence Wednesday afternoon after a shooting, police said. The report came in about 2:26 p.m. Police said they responded to the home on 109th Avenue and found Anna Torres shot multiple times. Torres was shot after a […]
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Man shot following dispute in Brooklyn, police say

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the arm in Brooklyn overnight Wednesday, police said. The 27-year-old victim had some kind of dispute along Broadway near Myrtle Avenue with a large group of people at around 12 a.m., which led to a single shot being fired, according to authorities. The man was hit […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Suspect pushed man down stairs during subway assault: NYPD

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect is accused of punching a 50-year-old man who was waiting on a C train platform April 14, police said Tuesday. The victim was waiting at the 145th Street station when he was approached by the man, who proceeded to punch him in the face with a closed fist. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Woman robbed at gunpoint in Manhattan, police say

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint in Manhattan, police said Saturday. The 36-year-old victim was walking along West 206th Street near Nagle Avenue when a man pulled out a silver gun before taking her bag at around 12 p.m. on April 13, according to authorities. The bag contained several personal items […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

Man, 39, fatally stabbed in Dave & Buster’s in Times Square: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX 11) — A 39-year-old Harlem man was fatally stabbed at the Dave & Buster’s in Times Square Saturday night, authorities said. The victim and the alleged attacker argued at the prize-ticket counter after a toy dropped onto a kid, according to an NYPD spokeswoman. Jesse Armstrong, 41, then allegedly stabbed Allen Stanford […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

79-year-old man punched unprovoked in Queens subway station, police say

NORTH CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A 79-year-old man was punched unprovoked inside a subway station in Queens on Saturday, police said. The victim was standing in the mezzanine area of the No. 7 train inside the Junction Boulevard station when a man punched him in the head, according to authorities. The victim hit a wall […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Queens car wash employee slashed in face, police say

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens (PIX11) — An employee was slashed in the face in front of a car wash in Queens, police said on Thursday. Two men approached a worker in front of a car wash along 69th Street near Eliot Avenue to ask about employment at around 3 p.m. on April 25, according to authorities. […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Slain Queens delivery driver leaves behind wife, 3 kids

FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) – The search continues for the person behind the shooting death of a delivery worker in Queens, but police say they are now looking into a potential suspect. For now, all police can offer is comfort until they find 45-year-old Zhiwen Yan’s killer. The NYPD’s First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban, members […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy