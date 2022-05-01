Reaction to Auburn's bat flip against Tennessee

No. 1 Tennessee (39-4, 18-2 SEC) lost to No. 21 Auburn (31-13, 12-8 SEC), 8-6, Saturday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee was one out away from winning game No. 2. The game was then tied 5-5 in the ninth inning when Bobby Peirce hit a three-run home run for Auburn.

Peirce flipped his bat after hitting the three-run home run. His bat rolled to Tennessee’s dugout. Vols’ head coach Tony Vitello picked up Peirce’s bat and tossed it in the direction of Auburn’s dugout.

Below is reaction to Peirce’s game-winning three-run home run and his bat flip.