ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Reaction to Auburn's bat flip against Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpH1i_0fPlGESo00

No. 1 Tennessee (39-4, 18-2 SEC) lost to No. 21 Auburn (31-13, 12-8 SEC), 8-6, Saturday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee was one out away from winning game No. 2. The game was then tied 5-5 in the ninth inning when Bobby Peirce hit a three-run home run for Auburn.

Peirce flipped his bat after hitting the three-run home run. His bat rolled to Tennessee’s dugout. Vols’ head coach Tony Vitello picked up Peirce’s bat and tossed it in the direction of Auburn’s dugout.

Below is reaction to Peirce’s game-winning three-run home run and his bat flip.

Comments / 10

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Vitello
Person
Steven Williams
Person
Bryan Matthews
The Spun

Former Georgia LB Indicted, Charged With Raping Woman

Adam Anderson, a former linebacker for the University of Georgia football team, has been indicted and charged with raping a 21-year-old woman. A grand jury reached the decision on Tuesday. The incident occurred sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. on Oct. 29 of 2021, according to reports. The woman reportedly...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bat Flip#College Baseball#Sec#Gbo#Tennessee Baseball#Spicyyyy
The Spun

LSU 5-Star Efton Reid Makes His Transfer Decision

When former LSU five-star big man Efton Reid put his name in the transfer portal, he instantly skied to the top of many program’s boards. On Sunday, the gifted seven-footer announced his decision to leave the Tigers in favor of the Bulldogs. Reid is taking his talents to Gonzaga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names The Best Program In College Football

The pervasiveness of cheating in college football wasn’t the only thing Paul Finebaum talked about during his Monday appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.” The ESPN personality also gave his thoughts on who the best program in the country is. And fresh off a national...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Breaking: Alabama Football Player Arrested On Sunday Night

A University of Alabama football player was reportedly arrested on Sunday. According to multiple reports, Alabama defensive back Elias Ricks, who transferred into the Crimson Tide program from LSU, was arrested in Mississippi. On3 had some details on the reported charges:. Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks was arrested in Laurel, Miss....
LAUREL, MS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To The Major Cheating Allegations

It wouldn’t be college football without a little drama. And Pitt All-American Jordan Addison is currently at the center of it. During an appearance on Monday’s “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning,” Paul Finebaum weighed in on the issue of tampering in the age of NIL.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit’s Longtime Wife, Allison

The football season is always a busy time for the Herbstreit family, but moving forward in 2022, it will be even more amped up than usual. Kirk Herbstreit added another big job to his responsibilities this year, as he will be an analyst for Amazon’s Thursday night NFL broadcasts. Kirk will do this in addition to his college football duties for ESPN.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Nick Saban Was Reportedly Involved In Car Accident

University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban was reportedly involved in a car accident over the weekend. According to reports, the legendary head coach was involved in a car accident in the Birmingham area on Friday. There were reportedly no injuries in the accident, which is being described as “minor.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy