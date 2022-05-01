ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Suspect Arrested After Northwest OKC Police Pursuit

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
Oklahoma City police said one person is in custody after they were engaged in a pursuit overnight.

Officers said they attempted to pull the suspect over driving a U-Haul truck near Northwest 36th on Interstate 235 when the suspect sped away.

After a short pursuit, police said the suspect tried to run away near Northwest 50th Street and North Military Avenue.

Authorities said the suspect broke into a nearby home before officers arrested them.

KFOR

Man driving U-Haul truck arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man driving a U-Haul truck was pulled over and arrested early on Sunday morning in Oklahoma City. The suspect was stopped near Northwest 50th St. and North Military Avenue and fled the vehicle. The suspect broke into a nearby home and was later caught and arrested on the scene. Oklahoma […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

