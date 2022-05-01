Suspect Arrested After Northwest OKC Police Pursuit
Oklahoma City police said one person is in custody after they were engaged in a pursuit overnight.
Officers said they attempted to pull the suspect over driving a U-Haul truck near Northwest 36th on Interstate 235 when the suspect sped away.
After a short pursuit, police said the suspect tried to run away near Northwest 50th Street and North Military Avenue.
Authorities said the suspect broke into a nearby home before officers arrested them.
