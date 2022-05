The cleanup continues from a recent oil spill in Edwardsville, but statistics serve as a reminder that it was far from an isolated incident. The spill was first reported March 11 when the 165,000-gallon-spill was found coming from a Marathon Pipe Line buried near Cahokia Diversion Channel. Some of the spill reached the water, prompting a massive cleanup effort, including some oil drenched wildlife. Officials have said it will likely take months to complete the entire cleanup of the area, and dump trucks were transporting dozens of loads of clean dirt to the site Tuesday.

